Bronk, Leon Francis

Leon Francis Bronk, 59, of Winona, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at his home.
He was born on November 1, 1962, in Winona to Franklin and Dorothy (Klosowski) Bronk, of Winona, and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. Leon was united in marriage with Mary (Rothering) Bronk on January 29, 1994, at St. Mary’s Parish in Winona.
He was employed at St. Mary’s College as a groundskeeper and as an auto body specialist at Lewiston Auto for 26 years. Leon was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona.
Leon will be remembered for his love of the outdoors where he enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. His greatest joy in life was his family and loved having get-togethers, barbecues, and he especially cherished the time that he spent with his siblings, step-children, and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Leon is lovingly survived by his wife, Mary; step-children, Amy (Curt) Anderson, of Mantorville, Minn., Robert (Tracy) Halbakken, of Pleasant City, Ohio, Diane (Tim) Spalding, of Winona, David (Heidi) Halbakken, of Dodge, Wis.; grandchildren, Drew, Kaylyn, Megan, Carrissa, Zach and Tania, Nic and Kjersten, Makayla, Josh and Kelsie, Mike, Averi, Austin, Aspen, Cole, and Tayler; great-grandchildren, Calli, Ember, Madyn, Sloan, and Raelee; brothers, Richard Bronk, Roger (Carolee) Bronk, Robert Bronk, Paul (Dawn) Bronk, Tim (Nikki) Bronk, and Mark Bronk; sisters, Barb Angst, Susan Walters, and Marie (Roger) Anderson; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, where visitation will be held in the Church Commons from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Father Will Thompson will officiate. Leon will be laid to rest in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Minnesota City.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Leon’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
