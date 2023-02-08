Brosnahan, Roger Paul

Roger Paul Brosnahan, of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, died January 20, 2023. He was 87. Born in Kansas City, Mo., Roger was Jesuit-educated at Rockhurst High School and at St. Louis University where he met his love Jill Ann Farley. Together they raised a loving family of seven children.
After attending Michigan Law School where he earned Order of the Coif honors, he and Jill moved to Winona, where they spent 20 years. Roger never lost sight of the reason he became a lawyer — to help people. He was equally comfortable and effective representing clients in front of a district court judge in state court or before the U.S. Supreme Court. While still in Winona, as his reputation grew among his peers, Roger was elected the youngest president of the Minnesota State Bar Association. He also served for many years as Minnesota’s delegate to the American Bar Association’s House of Delegates. Lest none of his professional accomplishments go to his head, Jill visited a haberdasher and bought a hat block in Roger’s size, so he wouldn’t get a big head. During his 50-year career Roger represented a sovereign government halfway around the world, corporations, African royalty, famous athletes and regular people, many of whom had been injured and couldn’t afford to hire a lawyer. All of his clients were important to Roger and received the same level of respect, attention and vigor. Ever mindful of summers working on his father’s road construction crews, when asked if he enjoyed being a lawyer, Roger would say, “Yes, it’s inside work with no heavy lifting.”
Roger and Jill were world travelers who collected art and children from all over the world. With the help of Margaret Driscoll of Catholic Charities, they adopted six children from several different countries. When asked by a judge whether his two-month-old son from Vietnam was struggling with the language barrier, he couldn’t help himself and said, “Yes, the two-month-old found English to be very difficult.”
The family eventually moved to White Bear Lake, Minn., and then Red Cedar Lake in Wisconsin, where Roger and Jill enjoyed the company of many lifelong friends. Whether at home in Minnesota, Wisconsin or San Miguel, Roger and Jill quietly supported their church, local food shelves, and other charities including Patronatos Por Ninos (Patrons for Children) and Mujeres en Cambio (Women in Transition) helping educate and lift Mexican women and children out of poverty.
Roger is survived by his wife Jill and children, Hugh Brosnahan, Lee (Christina) Brosnahan, Helen (Mike), Tracy (Mitch) Lobin, Connor (Judy) Brosnahan, Paul (Jan) Brosnahan; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia McCallister; and brothers Leger Brosnahan and John Brosnahan. He was predeceased by his parents, Earl Francis Brosnahan and Helen Mottin Brosnahan; a brother, Frank Brosnahan; a sister, Helen Desalme Criswall; infant grandchildren, Lee Patrick Brosnahan Jr., granddaughter; Kaitlin Lobin; and his beloved son, Peter Farley Brosnahan.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Charles Shepard and his team at Winona Health for the gift of many years of superb care — not to mention the occasional fly fishing tip. We encourage those so inclined to direct any memorial gifts to Winona Health or your local food shelf or Catholic Charities in gratitude for a life well lived. Cards may be directed to PO Box 1186 Winona, Minnesota 55987. Roger will be laid to rest next summer at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.
