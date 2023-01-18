Brown, Betty L.

Betty L. Brown, 93, of Buffalo City, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 26, 2022. Betty was born on July 3, 1929, to Frank and Lillian (Klose) Sass. Betty grew up on a dairy farm in Pepin, Wis. After graduating from Pepin High School, she moved to Winona, where she met Robert "Bob" Brown. They married on November 30, 1949, and moved to Buffalo City in 1960. As a loving mother, she enjoyed sewing dresses for her daughters, making baked goods every Friday, and could often be seen riding her bike around town with her dog, Kippy, in a basket. In 1970, she took a job as the deputy clerk of the Circuit Court of Buffalo County, before being elected as the clerk of the Circuit Court and retiring from her position in 1994. After she and Bob retired, they wintered in Arizona, traveled through Europe, and took family cruises and bus trips to Minnesota and Wisconsin casinos. Much of their time was spent with their children and grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their gratitude on behalf of our mother to Pastor Mark Wilde of Christ Lutheran Church in Cochrane for his spiritual counseling, to Theresa, Robin, and the wonderful staff at Lake Winona Manor for their kindness and caring, and to Winona Health Hospice for their compassion and comfort.
She is survived by her children, Terry Brown, of Buffalo City, Vicki (Richard) Jacobson, of Winona, and Jodi (Ned) Albert, of Burnsville, Minn.; grandsons, Chris Jacobson (fiancé Stephanie Erickson), of Winona, and Ben Albert, of Burnsville; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert "Bob" Brown, and brother, Rene (Jeanette) Sass.
A memorial service for Betty was held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church in Cochrane with Pastor Mark Wilde officiating. Inurnment will be at Buffalo City Cemetery in July. Talbot Funeral Home, Cochrane Chapel is assisting with arrangements: www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
