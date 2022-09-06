Brown, Lisa Anne

Lisa Anne Brown, 57, of rural Rushford, passed away peacefully at home with Bob by her side on Thursday, September 1, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.
Lisa was born March 13, 1965, to LaVern and Karen (Crandall) Nelsestuen. On March 15, 1986, she married Bob Brown and they had 36 wonderful years together. Lisa loved her softball career spanning 28 years, where she adopted the nickname “Lizard” for her terrific home plate slides. She worked for the last 25 years at Angst Motor Service.
Lisa treated everyone she knew as if they were family, and all kids were spoiled rotten whether they were her own grandchildren or not. She especially loved Christmas and shopping for Christmas. She looked forward to her trip with her favorite shopping crew every year and her recent golf trips with her cousins. Lisa loved her fur babies and took in others’ fur babies and gave them a home. Her current fur babies included her puppies, Lucy and Molly; and her kitties, Friday and Homestead. She loved shopping and garage sales and could have made a career out of finding a good deal and hidden treasures. Anyone that is close to her, has one of these treasures or two in their home. Lisa enjoyed gardening, CranFest, NASCAR, the Vikings, golfing, collecting lizards as home décor and visits to The Shed.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; her parents, LaVern and Karen Nelsestuen; children, Jack (Kara) Nelsestuen, Kyle Brown and Tyler Brown; daughter-in-law, Tina Brown; and grandchildren, Olivia, Maxwell and Jordyn.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Meadow Brown; grandparents, Violet and Kermith Nelsestuen and Bernice Smokey.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Bob Shaver and the whole Angst and Cars and Credit crew.
A gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.