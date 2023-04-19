Brown, Ned “Chuck” Jr.

Ned “Chuck” Brown Jr., 88, of Winona, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Watkins Manor.
He was born on August 21, 1934, in Winona to Ned Sr. and Florence (Davies) Brown. Ned was united in marriage with Frances “Betty” Schammel on January 8, 1955, in Winona.
He was employed for many years with Mathy Construction as the office manager and bookkeeper, and he was a member of the Winona Athletic Club.
Ned will be remembered for his enjoyment of hunting, fishing, camping, and watching the Minnesota Twins.
Ned is survived by his wife, Frances “Betty,” children, Stephen (Donna) Brown and Elizabeth Brown, as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, William Brown, Shirley Brown, and Donna Ties.
Honoring his wishes, funeral services will be held privately for his family. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.
Words, sympathy, or remembrance may be left for Ned’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Cards and memorials may be sent to the family, care of the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, MN 55987.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
