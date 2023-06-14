Brummer, Lynn Victoria

Lynn Victoria Brummer, 73, of Rollingstone, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at home with her family by her side. Lynn was born August 21, 1949, to Robert and Bertha (Polvi) Mattson in Duluth, Minn. She spent her early years growing up outside of Esko, Minn., right along Highway 61. In 1967, she graduated from Forest Lake High School. On Lynn’s 21st birthday in 1970, she would meet the love of her life, Harold. Lynn knew the night that she met him, she was going to marry him, recounting with a soft smile, “When you know, you know!” They were married on November 7, 1970. With Harold’s work, they moved and lived in and outside of several communities over their 52-year journey together including: Cambridge, Rush Lake, Princeton, Hibbing, Jeffers, Le Sueur, Plainview, and Elba, until finally calling Rollingstone their home for the past 19 years.
For many years Lynn was a stay-at-home mom, raising their son, Toby. She was an amazing mother who held her incredibly deep faith in her heart. She volunteered at church and worked as a church secretary at the Le Sueur Presbyterian Church and Community Presbyterian Church in Plainview. Through her work with the American Cancer Society in Rochester, Minn., Lynn fulfilled her passion and desire to help those most in need for many years. Later in life, she served as the office manager for their family business, Brummer Construction.
Lynn had an incredible love for music and unselfishly shared her talents during weddings, community events and in the churches that her family attended. Active in church choirs, she presented many solo music presentations with her guitar and in praise band. Lynn was also extremely proud of her Finnish heritage. One of her favorite words was “sisu,” a Finnish term for strength of will, determination, and perseverance. She took great pride in helping to raise her four grandchildren, while providing “Grandma Daycare.” She attended every sporting and music event that she was able to and loved taking her grandchildren on their special one-on-one adventures. Lynn loved animals, reading mystery novels, photography, nature’s beauty, and country drives with Harold. Of course, over the years and the many places their family loved and lived in, it was their collection of friends that she also held dear to her heart. Over the last few weeks though, it was apparent that the love was reciprocal with a few of her closest friends mentioning, and one of them writing, “It needs to be said, that everyone that knew her, loved her; and she was an angel, right here on earth.” Lynn is now without pain and worry, living amongst the family and friends that she had been looking forward to reuniting with, in the heavenly home of her Father.
Survivors include her husband, Harold; their son, Toby and his wife Jenny, and their family, Danner, Carter, Delaney, and Carly; and a brother, Bob (Toni) Mattson. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Ferne (Olaf) Ylikoski and Ruth Kapushinski.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Our Savior’s Moravian Church in Altura led by church pastor Jodi Heim. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Burial services will follow at the Bethany Moravian Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the church. Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
