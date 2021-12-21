On the night of Minnesota’s rarest December thunderstorm Dale Edward Van Brunt was ushered from this life to his eternal reward. Dale had been suffering from a devastating but short illness before his peaceful passing.
Dale was born November 6, 1952, in La Crosse, Wis., to Glenn Arvard Van Brunt and Doris Mildred (Faehnel) Van Brunt. He attended Alma High School where he was a four-sport athlete. He entered the armed forces during the Vietnam War and served dutifully in the European theater as a result of his brother already fighting on the front lines in Vietnam. He then returned to the armed forces as a reservist to serve our country in 1985.
Dale was dedicated to traditional family values. His character was forged while growing up on his parents’ farms. Dale never wavered in the support and care of his parents, Glenn and Doris, supporting them through life, illness, and death. The farming work ethic was his model for life.
Dale was always busy. He meticulously maintained his home, cars, and lawn. Generous to all, Dale freely gave to anyone in need. To say he gave 200 percent of his ability, is not a stretch of any kind to us. He was a skilled mechanic and maintenance man. Those skills, and the generosity in which he offered so freely, will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
Dale met the love of his life, Joanie, in 1978. They spent the next 43 years raising their children together. Dale was keenly aware of his duties to family. He often worked multiple jobs to put food on the table and support his family. As his children left home, it never mattered how far, he was always there to rescue them.
Dale’s character was ultimately defined by his love for Jesus. He was a devout Christian who spent his life attempting to emulate the teachings found in the scriptures. Dale never met a person who he considered a stranger. His greetings were filled with infectious smiles and hugs, which is an extremely rare trait today and now will be even rarer.
Dale is survived by his wife, Joanie (Joan Pozanc); children, William (Jovy Rockey), of Winona, David (Michelle), of Wabasha, Paul, of Minneapolis, Minn., Jesse (Tasha) LeRoy, Sarina (Brad) Skrukrud, of Rochester, Minn.; and grandchildren, Zech Rockey, Naz Bernard, Isaac Bernard, Anya, Gregori, and Franklin Van Brunt, Reagan and Bo Skrukrud.
The memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. on December 29, at Riley Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Chatfield, Minn. This will be limited to immediate family due to COVID-19. Military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn., where we welcome family and friends to come and pay their respects. Please share your memories with Dale's family at rileyfuneralhomes.com.
Your reflections, thoughts and prayers will be deeply appreciated in our time of grief.
