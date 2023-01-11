Bryson, Carolyn Ann (Joachim)

Carolyn Ann (Joachim) Bryson passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the age of 87 in the home of her daughter and caregiver, Kathy Bryson-Kujak, in Winona. Carolyn was born on February 21, 1935, in St. Clair, Mich., to Harry and Estella Joachim. Carolyn married Clayton “Bud” M. Bryson on June 19, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in St. Clair.
Carolyn “Sis” graduated from St. Clair High School in 1952. As a young child, she played the organ at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in St. Clair. She loved music and played the organ, piano, and saxophone. She raised nine children and then returned to the workforce as a medical biller in Elgin, Ill., and Tampa, Fla., before retiring in Marseilles, Ill.
Throughout her married life, Carolyn and Clayton lived in St. Clair; Lombard, Ill.; Winona; Elgin; Valrico, Fla.; Tampa; and Marseilles. Before each move, she was adamant about enrolling her children in the Catholic schools and the family in the parishes in her community. Even though they moved to create a better life for their family of 11, Carolyn’s heart always belonged to St. Clair.
She enjoyed puzzle-making and gifted her children with many of her completed projects. She also was an avid collector of Precious Moments, Longaberger, and Vera Bradley, which she also gifted to her children over the years.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Clayton; sisters-in-law, Joan Joachim and Beverly Kasper; brother-in-law, Peter “Bart” Kasper; sons-in-law: Craig Cummings and Tom Kujak; and great-grandson, Collin Mason.
Carolyn is survived by her nine children, Jeff (Barbara) Bryson, of North Dakota, Michele Eisen, of Michigan, Sue Cummings (Nita Claytor), of Florida, Kathy Bryson-Kujak, of Minnesota, Renee (Ted) Collins, of Illinois, Sandra (Mitch) Fisher, of Wisconsin, Clayton “Chip” Bryson (Sherry Reed), of Minnesota, Carol (Sam) Jurs, of Illinois, and Connie Bryson (Mike Pinkerton), of Minnesota; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her dear brother, Harry “Bud” Joachim, of Michigan; her cousin, Mary Ella Berg, of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Winona at 10:30 a.m. CST (11:30 a.m. EST) on Friday, January 13, 2023, with Fr. Michael Cronin officiating. Streaming services are available for those unable to travel to Minnesota via the website for St. Mary’s Parish in Winona.
There will not be a visitation per Carolyn’s request.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in St. Clair at 2 p.m. EST on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund in St. Clair, to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in St. Clair, or to St. Mary’s Parish in Winona.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.