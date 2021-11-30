Bublitz, Karroll Edward

Karroll Edward Bublitz, 78, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 7, 1943, in Rushford, Minn., to John and Linda (Gielow) Bublitz. He was a 1961 graduate of the Lewiston High School and married Sherry Esser.
Karroll was employed as a trucker with Watkins, and later with Fergusons, until his retirement.
He will be remembered for his enjoyment of camping, golfing, bowling, and being the drummer in the Mello-Tones Band.
Karroll is lovingly survived by his wife, Sherry; children, Jeff (Cheryl) Bublitz, and Teresa (Darron) Scheck; grandchildren, Miranda Scheck, Mikayla Scheck, and Mac Scheck; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Milton and Marlin Bublitz; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Bublitz.
A family funeral service is being planned for a later date.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Karroll’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
