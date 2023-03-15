Buchholz, Kathy A.

Kathy A. Buchholz, 57, of La Crescent, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. She was born on July 21, 1965, in Rochester, Minn., to James and Jeanne (Guidinger) Hoffman. On May 11, 1991, she married her soulmate, Dan Buchholz, in Winona. Kathy worked at United Building Center for 10 years and then at Trane Co. for 27 years. She was a fan of both the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. She enjoyed reading, listening to country music (especially Garth Brooks), being outdoors, her pet cat, Tamale, and traveling with Dan. Together, they would take many memorable trips, including a Hawaiian vacation that was her favorite.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Dan, four sisters, Ruth (Richard) Hein, of Madison, Wis., Joni (Chuck) Adams, of Dixon, Ill., Lori (Kayla) Goetzman, of Rosemount, Minn., and Judi (Duane) Adelman, of Lakeville, Minn., along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 414 Main Street, in La Crescent. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Mark Rieke will officiate. Burial will be held at the Fountain City Cemetery in Fountain City. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family.
