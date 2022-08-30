Buck, Virginia “Ginny” Helen

Virginia “Ginny” Helen Buck, 85, of Utica, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022, while surrounded by loving family.
Ginny was born March 28, 1937, in Winona to Herbert and Helen Witt, of Minnesota City. She married Ronald Buck in 1957 in Minnesota City, and they had five children, Kim Pettit (Paul), of Victoria, Minn., Scott, of Minneapolis, Minn., Daryl (Dawn), of St. Charles, Dawn Temp (Jeff), of Shakopee, Minn., and Terry, of St. Charles.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Temp, and brother, Richard Witt.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, four children, 12 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Along with spending time with her friends and family, Ginny loved sewing, reading, sports, especially baseball, chocolate, ice cream, visiting new places, and playing organ for her church.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Jehovah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 251 First Avenue SE, in Altura. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 141 Mill Street, in Minnesota City. Interment at Oakland Cemetery, Front Street, in Minnesota City, followed by a celebration of life in the church basement.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
