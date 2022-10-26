Budd. Reverend Donald Dean

Reverend Donald Dean Budd
February 15, 1944 – October 18, 2022
Rev. Donald “Don” Budd passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 18, 2022.
Don lived a full and rich life. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served his country honorably.
Don achieved his Doctor of Divinity and was a beloved pastor for a number of churches in Minnesota, Northern Wisconsin, and Louisiana. Don deeply enjoyed fishing and would take every opportunity he could to cast a line, especially with his children and grandchildren.
Don never stopped learning. He was never shy about discussing any and all topics (of which theology was one of his favorites) with anyone who would listen.
Don was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother, Jack; and sister, Martha. Don is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean Budd; his brother, Ronald; his daughter, Renae (Sam); his son, Jon (Megan); and his grandchildren, Jacob, Michael, Abigail, and Emily.
In lieu of flowers, spend some time outdoors in quiet remembrance, preferably with a fishing pole in hand and a line in the water.
Visitation will be 4-5 p.m., on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona. Funeral to follow visitation at 5 p.m.
Military honors and interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Preston, Minn.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
