Buege, Steven W.

Steven W. Buege, 77, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Lake Winona Manor.
He was born on January 11, 1946, in Winona to Edward and Hazel (Kindschy) Buege and attended Winona Senior High School. Steve married Nicolette Daley, and they later divorced.
Prior to his diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, Steve was active in golfing and playing softball on the Shorty’s team. He loved to watch sports on TV, and he was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Steve’s greatest joy in life was his family, and he was especially proud of his three sons. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Steve is survived by his sons, Dayton, Lincoln, and Karson; siblings, Betty (the late Leon) Peters, Willard (Joan) Buege, Anna (late Kent) Tousley, Donna (David) Kouba, and Sharon (Richard) Flatten; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother- and sister-in-law, Robert and Marlene Buege, and siblings, Beverly, Marlene, and Roger Buege.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. A family burial is planned for a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.
Memorials may be directed to Lake Winona Manor, 865 Mankato Avenue, Winona, MN, 55987, the Upper Midwest Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2829 University Avenue SE, Suite 900, Minneapolis, MN 55414, or online at nationalmssociety.org.
Steve’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Lake Winona Manor for the many years of friendship and for the excellent care that he received.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Steve’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
