Buermann, Ronald A.

Ronald A. Buermann, 81, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Winona Health.
He was born on May 5, 1941, in Winona to Carl and Ruby (Ledebuhr) Buermann and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. Ron honorably served his country with the United States Air Force from 1959-1965.
He was united in marriage with Susan Weisbrod on July 9, 1983, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Ron was employed with the Peerless Chain Company in Winona for many years until his retirement, and he was a member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church.
Ron is survived by his wife, Susan; his daughter, Tracy Berthelsen; grandchildren, Taylor and Michael; brother, Donald Buermann; sister, Jean (Mike) Nelson; sister-in-law, Sandra Buermann; as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Buermann; nephew, David Buermann; and a sister-in-law, Sylvia Buermann.
Honoring his wishes, private family graveside services will be held in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.
Memorials may be directed to the Winona Health Foundation, to St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church, or to a charity of choice.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Ron’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
