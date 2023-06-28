Bundy, Norman C.

Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.