Bundy, Norman C.

Norman C. Bundy, 87, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Winona Health.
He was born on February 7, 1936, in Winona, to Russell and Gretchen (Kling) Bundy Sr., and was a graduate of Winona High School.
He was united in marriage with Catherine Orzechowski on June 21, 1958, and together they had four children: Tammy, Laura, Mike, and Mark. Catherine preceded him in death on April 22, 2017.
Norman was employed for many years as a semi driver for Gateway Transportation, and with Catherine, they owned and managed the KOA Campground from 1979 to 1989. After selling the campground, they managed the Super 8 Motel from 1989 to 2000. He was a member of the American Legion.
He will be remembered for his love of trout fishing, reading, and enjoying a good campfire and a beer with his family and friends. Norman was a hard worker who liked to tinker and keep up his immaculate house and yard.
Norman is survived by his children, Tammy (Pat) Cumiskey and Laura Lemieux; Mike (Jolene) Bundy and Mark (Kelly) Bundy; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Carol (Peter) Lotzer; and his faithful companion, Max.
Honoring his wishes, private family services will be held with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.
A special thank you to Norman’s grandson, Connor, and his wife, Payton, for the special care that they gave to him over the last several years.
Memorials would be appreciated to the Winona Area Humane Society.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Norman’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
