Bruce Reinhard Burmeister was born March 2, 1936, in Winona to Roy and Marcella Burmeister. He grew up hunting, fishing, camping with the Boy Scouts, and water skiing on the Mississippi River. He passed away in Gresham, Ore., March 24, 2022, at the age of 86.
He attended Winona State College, earning B.S. and M.S. degrees in education and served in the U.S. Army from 1956-58. He moved to Portland, Ore., in 1960, where he taught industrial arts at Kellogg Elementary and Grant High School until retirement in 1991. He also coached the Grant Generals football and baseball teams. He married Janet Lund in Canby, Minn., in 1961.
He supported their three children and four grandchildren in their sports and music activities. He was a lifelong active Lutheran, singing in the choirs and serving on numerous committees at St. Martin’s (Winona), Central, Epiphany, Ascension in Portland, and Trinity Gresham.
Life was full of adventures. Summers were spent exploring the Western states, camping and water skiing with the family. Even a trip to Europe in 1986, with the kids, was a camping excursion in a tent and VW van. Grandchildren had a week of “Grandma camp” every summer with Bruce driving the pickup and camper.
After retirement, Bruce volunteered with Habitat for Humanity Portland. When Jan retired, they built Habitat for Humanity houses in six continents, working in and visiting 43 countries and many U.S. states. He enjoyed maintaining their renovated barn and wooded acreage on Jenne Road. An expert woodworker, he added a family room to their first house and built a garage at “Das Haus Im Wald” in Pleasant Valley. His flower boxes held many of his amazing dahlias, lilies, and fuchsias.
Surviving are Jan, his wife of 60 years, Heath and Angie Burmeister, Brett Burmeister and Anna Villines, Heidi and Kurt Sutton; grandchildren, Hailey and Riley Burmeister, Jack and Hank Sutton; sister-in-law, Janet Burmeister; and two nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Allyn; and infant daughter, Lisa Kay. There will be a memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Gresham, tentatively on June 11. Memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran property committee.
