Burmeister, Kenneth Arlan

Kenneth Arlan Burmeister, 79, of Holmen, Wis., passed away peacefully at his home on May 24, 2023. Ken was born on November 12, 1943, in Arcadia, to Lester and Lillian (Hendricks) Burmeister. Following graduation from high school in Cochrane and later from vocational school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic and served his country in the Vietnam War.
Ken, formerly of Buffalo City, was joined in marriage to Mary Przybylski, formerly of Winona, on May 7, 1966. Married for over 57 years, they have many blessings to be grateful for through a lifetime, including having two sons and three grandchildren. Ken’s working career continued in life predominantly as an aircraft mechanic. He was employed for many years at Eastern Airlines in Miami, Fla., and in later years at Northwest Airlines and Delta Airlines in Minneapolis, Minn. Upon retirement, Ken and Mary were fortunate enough to find what they called “their little piece of Heaven”! This was land and property located near Dallas, Wis., where they were able to build their retirement home away from city life. In recent years they downsized and moved to Holmen. Ken was a member and previous officer of the American Legion Post in Ridgeland, Wis., and was a member of the VFW Post in Cochrane, as well as a member and current officer of the Knights of Columbus through Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Holmen.
Ken lived an active life as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend and had many varying interests. It was important to him to “do for others”, thus he was active in volunteering his time and talents through a lifetime. He was a man who enjoyed the outdoors immensely, including camping, hunting, and fishing, along with piddling in the garage and working on ongoing projects. He, seemingly, was always in search of the next project for himself or others.
Ken is survived by his wife, Mary; their son, Paul Burmeister, and granddaughter, Reece Burmeister, of the Carolinas; their son, Craig Burmeister, his wife, Geegee Burmeister, and grandchildren, Lindsey Burmeister and Tyler Burmeister, of Florida; sisters, Carol Duellman and Susan Jumbeck, both of Onalaska, Wis.; and brothers, Richard (Susie) Burmeister, of Winona, and Lyle (Ann Dwyer) Burmeister, of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Holmen with Father Jim Weighner officiating as celebrant, with time for visitation May 31, 2023, as well as from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow directly at Buffalo City Cemetery in Buffalo City with military honors by the Cochrane VFW Post 10406 and the Ridgeland American Legion Post 511.
Dickinson Family Funeral Home of Holmen will be assisting the family with arrangements. Please take a moment in remembrance to visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com and share any/all online condolences and loving messages.
Special thanks to the Mayo Clinic Hospice Family who helped provide such nurturing care for Ken!
In lieu of Flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made to: Cochrane VFW Post 10406, 100 Michaels St., Cochrane, WI 54622 and/or Ridgeland American Legion Post 511, 200 Diamond St., Ridgeland, WI 54763.
