Burrows, Karl Edward

Karl Edward Burrows passed away in La Crosse, Wis., after a battle with cancer on Friday, October 21, 2022, with his wife Kelly at his side. He was born on July 13, 1962, in Kenosha, Wis., to Carol and Lee Burrows. The family moved to Dubuque, Iowa, and then later to Minneiska, where he attended high school in Winona. He grew up with his siblings, Jennifer, Taje, and Mattias, as well as foster children; Joe, Chuck, and Billy were among them.
Karl loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, trapping, dirt bikes, motorcycles, and hang gliding. He also grew up with his horse, Sissy, that he loved to ride bareback. Because of the aforementioned hobbies, he was known to break a limb or two. Karl had a love for adventure, whether it was planning a trip to the Boundary Waters or a weekend on the Mississippi. The Mississippi River was his sanctuary. He loved gathering with friends and family. He also adored his dogs. Jessie, his German shorthaired pointer, was always by his side. She shared his love of hunting and fishing; she was essentially the hood ornament on his little fishing boat.
He obtained a degree in welding fabrication in Albert Lea, Minn., in 1983. His welding took him all over the U.S. He lived in Phoenix, Ariz., for a few years before returning back to the Midwest.
Karl married Shannon (Randall), and they had their daughter, Kayla. Though their marriage ended, they shared their beautiful daughter. Karl and Kayla shared many memorable moments together. He taught her how to fish and drive. They spent their time together camping, fishing, canoeing, staying in cabins, and going on adventures in Montana and the Dakotas.
He later began a career in wind turbines as a millwright. He loved “chasing the wind.” He met his wife, Kelly (Burkart), and they traveled all through the country for Wanzek Construction. They lived all over, but Texas was their absolute favorite. Their dog, Biscuit, accompanied them on all of their adventures.
Karl’s work ethic was inspiring, his laugh and sense of humor contagious, and his storytelling was unmatched.
Karl is survived by his wife, Kelly; his daughter, Kayla (Oliver); father, Leeland; siblings, Jennifer (Terry), Taje (Laura), and Matt; nephews, Ethan and Sawyer; niece, Gretchen; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Karl is preceded in death by his mother, Carol; grandparents, Sam and Lucille Miller, and Fred and Adeline Burrows; uncles, Sam Miller and Kenny Eilers; and cousin, Spencer Scheil.
A celebration of life will be held this Saturday, October 29, from 12-3 p.m. at Trails End (120 Bridge Street, Minnesota City, formerly L-Cove). A small service will be held at 3 p.m. outside. Minnesota Vikings attire is encouraged.
Life’s journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting, “Holy shit … what a ride!!”
Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes – La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements: www.blaschkeschneider.com.
