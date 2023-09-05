Burt, Allen D.

Allen D. Burt, 72, of Minnesota City, went to Heaven on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Benedictine-St. Anne in Winona, with his wife holding his hand.
Allen Duane Burt was born on November 20, 1950, at Winona General Hospital to Ronald and Helen (Glenna) Burt. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1968. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen Martinson, on March 29, 1969. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Allison Brooke and Kristina Robin.
Allen had a great work ethic and worked from the time he was 13, even while he went to school. He worked at the Knitting Mills and then at Winona Heat Treating. Working there with his cousin and best friend, Stan Gudmundson, made the job fun and enjoyable. Stan preceded Allen in death on January 9, 2022. He then worked at Bay State Milling for 32 years. He enjoyed taking care of his lawn, playing cards, and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen; daughters, Allison (Dave) Welling, of Las Vegas, and Kristina (Phil) Constantine, of Silverthorne, Colo.; brothers, Donald Burt and Darwin (Kate) Burt; sister-in-law, Patty Martinson; and many special nieces and nephews.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gene, and sisters, Karen Kunce and Judy Burt.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona. Chaplain Dennis Kunkel from St. Anne’s will officiate.
Allen’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Anne’s for their care and friendship and the hospice team who provided comfort to Allen in his last week of life. We appreciate you all very much.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Allen’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.