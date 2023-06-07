Buswell, Earl

Earl Buswell, of Sebring, Fla., and formerly of Winona, passed away May 30, 2023. He was 85 years old.
Earl is survived by his wife of 68 years, Georgine (Benton), and their four children, Laurie (Erik) Andersen, Shelley (Don) Addington, Tom (Diane) Buswell and Tim (Sue) Buswell; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Olive (Church) Buswell.
There will not be a memorial service, but the family hopes you will smile today as you think about Earl. Share a great hug. Surprise someone with the perfect, quirky nickname. Go for a really, really long car ride. Initiate an “Amazing Grace” singalong, and many times a day, wherever you are, whatever you are doing, drop it and practice the perfect golf swing. No clubs necessary.
