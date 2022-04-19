Renee Elizabeth Buswell, 54, of Madison, Wis., died unexpectedly on April 1, 2022. Renee was born November 18, 1967, in Winona to Warner A. (Bud) and Lois (Shaw) Buswell.
Renee and Mike Crothers have been partners in life for 32 years. They moved to Madison in 2009, with their family. She is survived by Mike; children, Emily (Donald Manhart), Aaron, Kristin, and Lisa; granddaughter, Melanie; mother, Lois Buswell; and brothers, Trevor (Jessica) Buswell, Chad Buswell, and Adam (Crystal) Buswell. She was preceded in death by her father, Bud.
A private visitation was held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at The Cress Funeral & Cremation Service in Madison. She was surrounded by her loved ones, and although no longer with us, she will always be in our hearts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.