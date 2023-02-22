Cada, Pauline S.

Pauline S. Cada, 81, of Winona, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, after a three-year battle with ovarian cancer. Her family was by her side at Winona Health.
Pauline was born on August 3, 1941, in Lanesboro, Minn., to Walter and Opal (Norby) Peterson. She grew up on the family farm in the Peterson, Minn., area, and graduated from Rushford High School. Pauline went on to work in Rochester, Minn., and Eau Claire, Wis., as a CNA.
Pauline married Richard Cada on November 4, 1961, and lived in Winona the remainder of her life.
Mom stayed at home to care for her family, and she would later start a cleaning business that spanned 45 years, and she continued working part-time up until she was 80 years old.
Mom will be remembered for her true love of God, her family, a positive life, and how she would light up when she saw her grandchildren.
Mom had many talents. She was an accomplished seamstress and made many of the clothes we wore as children. She also did sewing for others as a sideline hobby. We cannot forget the weekends spent at craft shows in the Tempo mall showcasing her creations. Mom also enjoyed drawing, painting, baking, cooking, gardening, and making things look nice.
As a young family growing up, we spent most of our summers on the river, on the farm, and trips to Milwaukee to visit dad’s sister, Ruth, and our cousins. Later, when their family grew up, mom and dad enjoyed traveling, and some of their favorite places were Canada, California, Texas, Florida, and Michigan. Going camping and boat trips were also summer favorites.
Mom was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and she enjoyed Bible studies, and the many friendships she made at her congregation.
Pauline is lovingly survived by her five children, Susan Cada (Hensley), Christine Cada, Mark (Angie) Cada, Daniel (Kathy) Cada, and Donald (Rachel) Cada, all of Winona; grandchildren, Justine Cada, Andrew Hensley, Connor Hensley, Hilary (Matthew) Kiel, Stephanie (Alex) Cada, Jamie (Laura) Cada, Owen Cada, Kendra Cada, Jackson Cada, and Addison Cada; great-grandchildren, Addlyn Kiel and Clara Pelante; siblings, Roggie Himlie, of Mabel, Minn., Roger Peterson, of Dover, Minn., Steven (Vangelee) Peterson, of Florida; Jacqueline (Bruce) Whetstone, of Winona, and Sherry (Daniel) Hanson, of Peterson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cada; parents, Walter and Opal Peterson; sister, Wanda Crawford; and brother, Walter J. Peterson.
Mom was grateful for all of her family and friends who called, came to visit, sent cards and flowers, and supported her through her journey.
The family wishes to thank the physicians and hospice staff of Gundersen Health for the wonderful care she received.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. Karl Drews will officiate.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Pauline’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
