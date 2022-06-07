Carney, Kathleen

Kathleen Carney, 73, of Winona, passed away on June 4, 2022, after a procedural complication led to hospitalization. Kathleen was born on February 18, 1949, to parents L. William and Elizabeth Joy (Zeininger) Bailey.
She was raised in Winona and attended Cotter school (Class of 1968). She lived in Rochester for much of her adult life and was a part of the CB community, and her CB handle was Grandma Station Wagon. She then returned to Winona for the last 10 years of her life, residing at the Kensington.
Kathleen enjoyed spending time with friends and family, going out to eat at HuHot Mongolian Grill (her favorite), playing games on the computer, putting together puzzles, watching TV and taking motorcycle rides. She was a spunky little lady who loved everyone she met with her whole heart and will be missed greatly by all.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Christina Carney, and her husband Jim Pinke, of Maiden Rock, Wis.; four grandchildren, Zak (Brittany), of St. Charles, Adam (Jilliane), of Winona, Taylor, of Winona, and Catlin, of Winona; great-granddaughter, Nova; and brother, Sam Bailey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth (Bette) and William (Bill) Bailey.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center, 3480 Service Drive in Goodview. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A private burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
