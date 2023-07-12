Carothers, Marie M.

Marie M. Carothers, 89, of Mondovi, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 4, 2023 at Whitewater Nursing Home in St. Charles. Marie was born on January 3, 1934, in Bad Homburg, Germany. Marie is the daughter of the late George and Anna Fink.
It was on November 26, 1954, when Marie married Merlin Ray Carothers. Together they raised five children. Merlin preceded Marie in death on May 5, 2003.
They settled their family in Nelson, Wis., in 1967. They resided there until they moved to Minnesota in 1984. Marie worked at Fiberite for 18 years before retirement.
Marie was known for her hard work and love of family. She was also known for her cooking and canning skills. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Marie cared for her family and all she loved, sacrificing her own needs to take care of others. Marie left so many special memories that her legacy will live on in the generations to come.
Marie will be missed deeply by her children, Steve (Elizabeth) Carothers, of Elgin, Minn., Mark (Gloria) Carothers, of Cumberland, Wis., Nancy (Carl) Pack, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Shirly Carothers, of Mondovi, Sherry (Ben) Hovell ,of Minnesota City; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Merlin, and parents, George and Anna Fink, brother, Karlheinz Fink and sister Lutta Kromshroder, of Germany.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Lyster Lutheran Church in rural Nelson. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in the North Branch Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred, to be given to charity of families choice.
Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand, Wis., is assisting the family. To express online condolences, visit obituaries at www.goodrichfh.com.
