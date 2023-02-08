Arlo Case, 77, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at St. Anne’s Extended Healthcare. Arlo was born on September 1, 1945, to George and Jenny Case. On September 6, 1969, Arlo married Eva Dingfelder in Fountain City.
Arlo enlisted in the Army National Guard after graduating high school. He then worked for Coca-Cola and Kwik Trip, where he worked for many years and later retired. Arlo enjoying going to horse pulls, hunting, farming, and raising chickens.
He is survived by his five children and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Arlo is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and two children.
Services will take place on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview at noon with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.