Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain late. High 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.