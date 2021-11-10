Julie Sheridan Caswell, 72, of Galesville, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Winona Health. Services will be at a later date. Zwickey Funeral Homes Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Packer Perspective: Arrogant narcissist
- Woman critically injured in crash with combine
- WSHS band teacher Gleason named Teacher of the Year
- None hurt in apartment fire Saturday morning
- Exchange Building: plans for apts., vacation rentals
- Police Blotter
- Rollingstone shows off revamped school
- Winona man arrested after alleged stabbing
- Winona grad joins Minnesota bar
- Dealers concerned over MN’s new EV rule
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.