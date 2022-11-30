Donna M. (Gile) Celius was born on June 5, 1936 and passed away on November 26, 2022.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Joan), Nicki (Dawn), Lisa (Robin) Fort, Terri, and Kristel (Turk); seven grandkids, April, Nicholas, Mike, Tim, Trevor, Dylan, and Kaitlin; and eight great-grandchildren.
Family was her life!
Private family services will be held for Donna. Cards for the family may be sent to Hoff Celebration of Life Center, c/o Donna Celius Family, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN 55987. Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview is assisting the family.
