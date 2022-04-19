It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our sister, Rhonda, on April 8, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Rhonda suffered from a chronic illness and departed this world surrounded by family and friends.
She was the second child born to Adrian and Beverly Sabotta on December 16, 1953, in Winona.
Rhonda is survived by her two sisters, Kathy and Chris; her brother, Scott; his children, Jessica and Jeff; and special friends, Jon and Jennifer.
Anyone who knew Rhonda knew she was a cat lover, so we request donations to your local animal rescue group in Rhonda's name.
There will not be a service.
