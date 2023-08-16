Christensen, Edward F.

Edward F. Christensen, 72, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
He was born on March 17, 1951, in Winona, to William and Dorothy (Norton) Christensen. Ed was always a gentle guy, an awesome brother, and a good friend to many — always making sure you had what you needed.
Ed was proud to be a Marine, honorably serving his country. Growing up in Winona, Ed loved fishing, the Mississippi River, and reading his Bible.
Ed was an over-the-road truck driver for many years, working for several different companies, with his longest time being with American Van Lines. He also drove Yellow Cab for a time, always the first cabbie to take intoxicated people home from the bars. A neighbor lady said Ed would walk her to the door every time with great care.
Ed leaves behind his brothers, Tony (Emma), Mark (Dawn), and James (Brenda); sister, Jackie Walsh; nephews, John, Jimmy, and Riley (Juliet); a great-niece, Aurelia; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy; brothers, Willey and Larry; brother-in-law, Kevin; and a nephew, Joe.
We will miss you brother …
Graveside services with military honors were held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Ed’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.