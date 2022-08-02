La Vonne Jean Christie, 94, of St. Charles, died Thursday evening, July 28, 2022, at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, Minn. LaVonne was born May 18, 1928, in Winona to Herman and Gladys (Dawson) Antonson and graduated from St. Charles High School. La Vonne and David Christie were married August 28, 1946, at Berea Moravian Church, St. Charles. They farmed south of St. Charles, later moving to a farm south of Utica. In 1987, La Vonne and David retired from farming and moved to Stockton. They enjoyed winters in Florida and Texas and many Canadian Fishing trips in the summer. David died in 2002. She later moved to St. Charles, moving to Chosen Valley Care Center in 2016.
La Vonne was a special lady. Her family was her life. She worked hard on the farm and raising her family. La Vonne enjoyed her flowers, bird watching, and jig-saw puzzles. She was a longtime member of the Utica Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her five children, Jeanne (George) Buss, of Elba, Judy (Les) Gransee, of Casa Grande, Ariz., Bob (Marilyn) Christie, of St. Charles, Karen Paschke, of Rochester, Minn., and Jim (Renee) Christie, of Altura; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Olson and Jan Antonson. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, a son-in-law, Ray Paschke, and brothers, David and Stanley Antonson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles with Reverend Tammy Rider officiating, followed by burial in Saratoga Cemetery. A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the day of services, and a reception will follow services. www.hofffuneral.com A livestream of La Vonne’s funeral will be available at the following link: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1659219345199174.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Chosen Valley Care Center for La Vonne’s care.
