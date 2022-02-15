Christopherson, Delores (Dee)

Delores (Dee) Christopherson, 90, died on February 7, 2022, at Speltz Homes Plus, in Lewiston, surrounded by family. Dee was born on December 21, 1931, in Winona to John and Veronica (Wessel) Koenig. On February 8, 1949, she married Carl L. Christopherson. They truly enjoyed life together and started a family of six daughters. Carl later died on December 8, 1989. Dee worked at the Winona Knitting Mills, bartended, but her favorite of them all was working as a Wal-Mart greeter. She had a glowing presence to brighten everyone’s day. Dee was a past member of the Eagles and a Legion member for many years.
Delores is survived by her six daughters, Janet (Ben) Hornsby, of Winona, Jo-Ann (Gary) Lundeen, of Utica, Minn., Jane Fuller, of Arlington, Minn., June (Steve) Burt, of Utica, Minn., Joyce (Mark) Grzybowski, of Fountain City, Jackie (Brad) Nelson, of Pine River, Minn.; 13 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
Delores is proceeded in death by her parents, John and Veronica (Wessel) Koenig; husband, Carl Christopherson; son, Jerry Christopherson; and two grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Attn: Christopherson Family, 3480 Service Drive Goodview, MN 55987.
The family would like to thank Michele Speltz and staff at the assisted living in Lewiston. Also, for the loving care by Winona Hospice. You are all truly angels in disguise.
