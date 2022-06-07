Chuchna, Jean M.

Jean M. Chuchna, 79, of St. Charles, died Monday, May 30, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Rochester, Minn. Jean was born March 2, 1943, in Winona to Floyd and Jeanette (Finley) Carney. She graduated from Winona High in 1961 and went on to get her teaching degree from Winona State. Jean and Clarence Chuchna were married June 1, 1968, and made their home in St. Charles. Jean stayed home to raise her two children, before returning to Winona State to pursue a degree in nursing. She worked as an LPN at Whitewater Healthcare in St. Charles until her retirement. She then volunteered her time to the Resource Center in St. Charles and the Winona County Fair.
Jean loved to cook. She was well known for her second-to-none pumpkin pie and was known to lure her family to the house when the pie was fresh. She lived for her grandkids, who were the center of her life, and was known to play computer games for hours at a time.
Jean also enjoyed traveling. She loved going on cruises, with her sisters or with Clarence, train rides across country, and multiple Disney World trips with their children, and later grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her husband, Clarence; their children, Traci Chuchna, and Cory (Christina) Chuchna; five grandchildren, Hunter, MaKynna, and Colton Heimer, Kaitlynn and Emma Chuchna; siblings, Deanna Baertsch, of Dayton, Ohio, Glen (Janet) Carney, of Eagan, Minn., Earl (Julie) Carney, of Buffalo City, Wis., Lynda Albert of Waxhaw, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Woodford, of Winona; and several nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Russell Carney; and brothers-in-law, Ron Baertsch and Lee Albert.
A celebration of Jean’s life will be from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, June 5, at The Garage, 361 West Fifth Street in St. Charles. Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
