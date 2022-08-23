Kathleen “Kathy” Connaughty, 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, at her home in Goodview. A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16, at the Celebration of Life Center, as well as one hour prior to the services on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. — www.hofffuneral.com.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Riverway school moves into new home
- Another fish kill vexes public
- Sheriff's candidates make pitches in Lewiston
- Police blotter
- Former priest charged with sexual assault
- Winona boy wins national disc golf tourney
- Doerr, Errol T.
- Fountain City man dead, two seriously hurt in crash
- Holien, David John
- Staffing change cuts back on WPD parking enforcement
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.