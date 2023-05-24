Conrad, Rosalie Minnie

Rosalie Minnie Conrad, 95, of Winona, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living, Winona.
Rosie was born March 13, 1928, in Cross Township, Wis., to Henry and Lillian (Ziegler) Bork. She was baptized on March 16, 1928, by Reverend George Muedking and then confirmed on March 29, 1942, at St. Michael’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fountain City by Reverend Herbert Nommensen. She graduated from Cochrane High School in 1946.
On August 29, 1946, she married Melvin Conrad at St. Michael’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fountain City. Together they had four children: Fred, Gerald, Richard, and Kathryn.
She and her husband, Mel, owned and operated the Corner Store in Fountain City for 14 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and their Ladies Aid, where she held the office of treasurer for many years. Her greatest joys were raising her family, gardening, bowling, and time spent talking with others.
She is survived by three children, Gerald “Joe” Conrad, Richard (Nancy) Conrad, and Kathryn (Kevin) Skemp; granddaughters, Nicole (Jason) Fischer and Kelly (Jesse) Christensen; great-grandchildren, Emelia Fischer, Leo Fischer, Jakob Christensen, and Cole Christensen; and sisters-in-law, Betty Bork and Leah Bork.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Fred; husband; brothers, Glenn, Roy, and Earl; and sister-in-law, Gail Bork.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Michael’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fountain City, with Rev. Douglas Westenberg officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior. A private interment will be at Fountain City Public Cemetery, Fountain City.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
