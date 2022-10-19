Cooper, Sharon F.

Sharon F. Cooper, 76, of Galesville, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Sharon was born on November 24, 1945, in Trempealeau to Albert and Margaret (Lebakken) Towner. She was welcomed by her older sister, Thea (Loren) McRae, and older brother, Thurman (Janice) Towner. She graduated from Trempealeau High School in 1963. Sharon married Steven Cooper on October 9, 1965
Sharon is survived by her husband of 57 years, Steven, and their four children, Larry (Marla) Cooper, of Galesville, Michael (Rhonda) Cooper, of Swanton, Ohio, Jeffrey (Jackie) Cooper, of Independence, and Cheryl (David) Sampson, of Stearns, Ky. She was loved by her 12 grandchildren, Amy, Randolyn, Caitlyn, Chase, Morgan, Kimberly, Chloe, Steven, Brianne, Hailey, Tate and Addison; five step-grandchildren, Micheal, David, Allison, Courtni and Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Austin and Nora; and three step-great-grandchildren, Micheal, Arialynn and Layla.
Sharon retired from the Onalaska Post Office in 2011 after 18 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, games or simply visiting. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Galesville.
Services will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Galesville, Wis., 20237 West Ridge Avenue. Visitation is 9-11 a.m., the funeral is 11 a.m.to 12 p.m., and a lunch will follow. Pastor Alan Hansen will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Sharon’s name to the Salvation Army of Trempealeau County or the First Presbyterian Church in Galesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.