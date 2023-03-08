Corcoran, Michael “Mike” Thomas

Michael “Mike” Thomas Corcoran, 70, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Gundersen-St. Elizabeth Nursing Home in Wabasha, after losing his battle with cancer.
He was born on October 6, 1952, in Madison, Wis., to Richard “Dick” and Wilma “Billie” (Pasold) Corcoran. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1970 and went on to attend Winona Vocational Technical College, graduating in 1972. Mike joined the Navy in December of that year for sonar training.
Mike married Rita Corcoran in October 1970; they were blessed with two children and later divorced. In May 1982, Mike married Jeane (Stover) Corcoran. Together they lived their lives passionately, fostering infants, raising Rottweilers, and riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles. They loved to travel, especially taking Caribbean cruises and spending time on Minnesota’s North Shore. Mike worked as hard as he played. As the owner of Corcoran Electric, he was revered as an electrical genius by many.
He will be remembered as a music-loving, charismatic, witty, and hard-working man. Mike was always quick with a clever joke and loved to tell stories, especially about his adventure on the Big Easy Ride with Peter Fonda in 1999. Mike was a friend to all, enjoyed anything sweet and throwing dice with his friends.
Mike is survived by his sister, Canda Corcoran; son, Thomas (Tracy) Corcoran; daughter, Tiffany (Corcoran) Chester; grandchildren, Martina, Jayce, Camille, Miranda, and Cade Chester; and former wife, Rita (Darin) Corcoran. Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Jeane (Stover) Corcoran; father, Richard “Dick” Thomas Corcoran; mother, Wilma “Billie” Lou (Pasold) Corcoran; and his son-in-law, Jason Chester.
A gathering will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, in Winona on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 11 a.m. until a time of remembrance at 1 p.m.
Following the time of remembrance, military honors will be conducted outside the funeral home by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona. Following the military honors, there will be a casual affair for friends and family in the community room of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations toward a future memorial are welcomed.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Mike’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
