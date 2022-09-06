Czaplewski, Theodore John

Theodore John Czaplewski, 79, of Winona, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
He was born January 4, 1943, in Winona to Benedict and Katherine (Dvorak) Czaplewski. Ted graduated Cotter High School in 1961 and attended St. Mary’s College. He served proudly in the U.S. Army. On November 19, 1966, he married Lois Solberg, and they celebrated 54 years of marriage, before her death in November 2020. Ted and Lois made their home in Winona and had four children.
Ted brought phone service to southeastern Minnesota for over 30 years as a telephone technician with “Ma Bell.” Following their retirement, Ted and Lois enjoyed many winters in Clearwater, Fla.
Ted’s 79 years embodied “a life well-lived.” He was a gifted athlete, winning most games of pool he played, and a skilled golfer with two holes-in-one on top of many trophies and tournament wins. Though almost any televised sport would do, he especially loved cheering on the Yankees and the Packers. Quick-witted, Ted was often found on a barstool surrounded by friends, laughing and sharing a joke with content this newspaper probably wouldn’t print. He was clever and kind and never missed an occasion to send over a greeting card or a beer chip. He loved his children and spoiled his grandchildren and grand-dogs with candy, cured meats, and support.
Teddy Chops was a fixture across Winona as a member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, American Legion, VFW, and Winona Athletic Club, where he unofficially became a top 10 member in the last year. He and Lois volunteered countless hours organizing golf tournaments and steak fry dinners. No parade color guard (or parade princess) crossed the finish line without a salute and a wave from Ted.
Ted is survived by three children, Chuck (Kelly) Czaplewski, of Appleton, Wis., Kim Czaplewski, of Winona, and Nick (Jennifer) Czaplewski, of Eden Prairie, Minn.; grandchildren, Katherine, Jack, Rudy, Claire, and Sam Czaplewski; sister, Kathy Olsen; sisters-in-law, Karen Solberg and Bonnie Czaplewski; brother-in-law, Mike Morgan; nieces, Ellie Garbina, Susan Morgan, Tina Kearney, Ann Olsen, Terri Hansen, and Amy Czaplewski; and nephews: Adam Solberg and Billy Olsen. Ted also leaves behind many friends too numerous to name.
Ted was preceded in death by his adoring wife, Lois; his parents; infant son, Anthony Czaplewski; brothers Benedict Czaplewski Jr. and Jim Czaplewski; brother-in-law, Bill Olsen; and sister-in-law, Sandy Morgan. Ted mourned the loss of many close friends in his life and is undoubtedly enjoying their reunion.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m, with a Christian Wake Service at 6:45 p.m., on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. Visitation will also be held from 11:30 a.m., until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. The Very Reverend Patrick Arens will officiate. Ted will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, where the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona will provide military honors.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Ted’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
