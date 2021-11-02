Czaplewski, Thomas Tad

Thomas Tad Czaplewski, 69, of Preston, Minn., formerly of Winona and Dassel, Minn., died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 23, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Thomas was born September 25, 1952, in Winona to Thaddeus “Ted” and Lois (Ensrud) Czaplewski. He graduated from the Winona Senior High School in 1970, and from Winona State University with a major in business administration. He also attended the University of Maryland in Kaiserslautern, Germany, from 1977-1980 while serving in the United States Army with the 42nd MP Customs. On February 28, 1981, he married Ruth Karli in Winona. He had worked as a banker in New Mexico, Iowa, and Minnesota from 1982 until 2016 when he retired from the 1st National Bank of Cokato in Cokato, Minn., after 18 years.
Thomas was a past member and chairman for both the Hutchinson and the Dassel-Cokato Chambers of Commerce, a member of the Winona Sunset and Dassel-Cokato Lions Clubs, a co-founder and treasurer of Wolf Lake Social Club, and a longtime benefactor of Trout Unlimited.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Ruth, of Preston; son, Leif (Shestin), of Prosper, Texas; Leif's daughters, Brooklyn and Savannah; mother, Lois, of Winona; sister, Kathy (Steve) Meyer, of Winona; brother, Craig, of Waseca, Minn.; many nieces and nephews; and his much-loved black labs, Toby and Tucker
He was proceeded in death by his father, Ted; brothers, Steven and Keith.
No services are planned.
The Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel, Minn., is assisting the family with arrangements.
