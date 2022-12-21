Alice Eileen Dabelstein, 91, of St. Charles, died peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Cottagewood Senior Community in Rochester, Minn. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service – St. Charles. Visitation will be at 9 a.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Saratoga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice or the donor’s choice. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service – St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements.