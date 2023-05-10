Kenneth E. Dascher, 77, of Whitehall, Wis., died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in the Marinuka Manor in Galesville. Funeral services will be held on May 17, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Cemetery in Whitehall.
Kenny had challenges growing up, but it never diminished his entrepreneurial spirit and living life on his own terms. He rode his bicycle everywhere, operating a peanut vending machine business and picking up aluminum cans to recycle. Kenny was well known to area golfers for his uncanny knack of finding lost and abandoned golf balls, mostly at night, feeling them with his feet. Remarkable. To those who knew him, Kenny had an interesting perspective on everything from politics to life in general. It is said that every human death leaves a void. Kenny was no exception. He will be missed. Rest in peace.
Kenneth is survived by three brothers, Don, Steve, and Greg, and one sister, Caryn (Nelson). He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mabel, and one older brother, Michael.
