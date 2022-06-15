Velma M. Davey, 87, of Arcadia, died on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Holy Family Parish in Arcadia with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be held at a later date in Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California. For further information, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.