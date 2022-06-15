Velma M. Davey, 87, of Arcadia, died on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Holy Family Parish in Arcadia with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be held at a later date in Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California. For further information, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Latest News
- Steamboat Days Kids Fishing Contest June 16
- Miss America to appear at Miss Winona program
- St. Matthew’s President’s Education Awards
- June Jazz Jam benefits River Arts Alliance
- WSHS Orchestra hands out senior awards
- SMU’s Nadeau wins sports writing awards
- Winona Farmers Market to relocate for Steamboat Days
- Steamboat Days throwback
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Blotter
- Larson, Brian L.
- Eight contestants to present at Miss Winona event
- WSU proposes 5-story dorm at Mark St.
- The real problem with Mankato Avenue
- 75th Steamboat Days carries on traditions
- Police Blotter
- Winona plans public input opportunities on police-fire-ERC project
- Winona considering tax break for 60 Main
- Fritz running for Winona County Board
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.