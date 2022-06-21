Davey, Velma Marie

Velma Marie Davey, 87, of Arcadia, died on Saturday, June 5, 2022, at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Velma was born in Alma on January 14, 1935, to Lester and Marie (Duellman) Conrad. After graduating from high school, Velma began travelling and moved to the west coast to grow and expand her horizons. She worked as a communications technician for AT&T for over 41 years. Velma was united in marriage to the love of her life, Arthur Davey, on April 11, 1969, in Portland, Ore. The couple settled in California and raised their son, Scott.
Velma had a true zest for life and a spunky personality. She enjoyed traveling to various places, taking bus trips, dancing to music, and watching many different kinds of sports. After the death of her husband, Velma and Scott moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she served as president of the PCCW. Velma also was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, sharing her passion of communication beyond her career. In her retirement, Velma volunteered alongside her sister, Marilyn, as a ticket taker for various sporting events at the Arcadia High School. Her wit and spark will be truly missed by her family and friends. Until we meet again, “there goes trouble!”
Velma is survived by her son, Scott Davey, of Galesville; sisters, Marilyn Boberg, of Arcadia, and Yvonne “Bonnie” Laithem, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; sister-in law, Marie Conrad, of Arcadia; and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; brothers, Francis, Arman (Adeline), Bernard, Marvin “Charlie” (Jeanette), and Eldon Conrad; sister, Elaine Conrad; and brothers-in-law, Jack Laithem and Ralph Boberg.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Holy Family Parish with Reverend Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at a later date next to her husband, Art, in Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, Calif. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.