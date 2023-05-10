Denzer, Clare

Clare Denzer, 91, of Minnesota City, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Whitewater Health Services in Saint Charles.
Clare was born on March 24, 1932, to Florence (Sherman) and John Rader in Winona. She was baptized and confirmed at Holy Trinity Church. She graduated from Holy Trinity High School. On November 18, 1950, she married Neil Denzer at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone and made their home in Minnesota City for 62 years. Until his death, they were members of St. Paul’s Church. Clare was a homemaker, raised their three sons, and then was employed at Lake Center Switch (TRW) for 17 years. She retired in 1979. She was an avid bird-watcher and gardener. She took great pride in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Clare is survived by her three sons, Daniel (Lisa), of Woodlands, Texas, Randy, of Minneapolis, and Gary (Connie), of Minnesota City; grandchildren, Nicholas (Sarah), of McAllen, Texas, Danika (Aaron), of Palanco, Calif., Nathaniel (Lauren), of Colorado, Kelsey (Tim) Carlson, of Winona, and Katie (Kinser) Mann, of Winona; great-grandchildren, Seth, Shelby, Charlotte, Bentley Rae, Audrey, Lily, Sage Rose, and Henry; sisters, Shirley Drazkowski, Mary (William) Schultz, Bea Boysen, and Jean Rader; brothers, Stephen (Connie) and John (Judi); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil; brothers, Robert (Dorthy) Rader and Richard Rader; sisters, Winifred (John) Monahan and Isabelle Rader; and brothers-in-law, Joe Drazkowski, J. Peder Boysen, and Lester Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Minnesota City, with Rev. William Kulas officiating. Interment was at St. Paul’s Church Cemetery in Minnesota City.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
