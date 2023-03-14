David Arlo Denzer, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 23, at the Elysian Senior Homes of Lake City, Minn. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the celebration from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be held at the Norton Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Altura. Dave's family encourages all in attendance to dress casual in remembrance of his laid-back personality and free spirit.
Latest News
- Polish Cultural Institute welcomes new director
- Winona County Historical Society annual meeting Mar. 21
- Promoting Modern Agriculture dinner March 21
- Cotter awards reception March 23
- Homer Church Gospel Hour Mar. 19
- Irish holiday dinner and concert at Old Main Mar. 18
- Winona Amtrak station reopened
- Local COVID update
Most Popular
Articles
- Police blotter
- WPD: Man fired gun during argument
- Charges waived after alleged threat against WSU president
- Deputies arrest man in alleged carjacking, chase
- 4-2 vote denies height exception for riverfront apartments
- Aid for hotel project under discussion
- Will MN step up Treatment Court funding?
- Corcoran, Michael “Mike” Thomas
- The lone vote against Juneteenth
- County Board hires Holte as administrator
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.