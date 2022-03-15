Susan Kay (Hengel) Denzer, 63, of Minnesota City, died on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Winona Health due to cancer, but with so much strength, courage and acceptance. She was braver than she believed and stronger than she knew.
Sue was born December 3, 1958, in Winona, to Eugene and Elnora (Pasche) Hengel. She married her high school sweetheart, Darwin Denzer. She loved her family more than anything else! Deer hunting with her family was a joyous time for Sue, something she looked forward to every year. It was a time for laughter and family bonding.
Sue was a good cook. Her “Rollingstone dressing” was a family favorite, as well as her canned tomato juice and green bean soup! She loved her animals, cows, goats, cats, and her little dog, Bo. Every year, Sue planted her lovely petunias that filled her flower boxes under her front windows. She was kindhearted, spoke her mind and could be feisty too! Family get-togethers will not be the same without you – we miss you and love you always!
Sue was loved by her husband, Darwin; son, Christopher; grandchildren, Paige and Layne Denzer; brothers, James Hengel, Dennis (Kate) Hengel, Robert (Kathy) Hengel and Francis Hengel; sister, Joan (Wayne) Dunlap; sister-in-law, Karen (Dave) Herzberg; nephews, Jon (Jenny) Hengel, Joe (Moira) Hengel, Mike (Jamie) Hengel, Andy Hengel and Derrick Herzberg; niece, Kayla Dunlap; great-nephews, Grady and Matthew Hengel, Colton, Bryce and Easton Hengel; great-niece, Ensley Hengel; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of her life will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview, led by funeral celebrant Dianne Rislow. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., until the time of the service. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
