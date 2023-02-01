Patricia Devetter, 82, of Altura, passed away on Saturday, January, 28, 2023. She was born on March 1, 1940. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 11 a.m. The visitation will take place an hour prior to the service. Please visit www.hofffuneral.com to read the full obituary.