Lonnie passed away on November 12, 2021, after a battle with cancer. Born to his mother, Donna Marie, he lived life to the fullest, but not necessarily to the approval of others. He loved his family and his grandchildren most of all. He was a man of integrity and always took care of his own. He is survived by two sons, Aaron and Brad (Lisa); a daughter, April; brothers, Rick, Terry (Betsy) Kim (Gina), Keith, and Michael (Jill); and his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Special thanks goes out to Patty Evenson-Jonsgaard and the Home Care nurses from Winona Health. Please join us in a celebration on Saturday, November 27, from 1-4 p.m. at the Hei and Low Tap located at 529 East Seventh Street in Winona.
