Dibble, Celia Ida Baures

Celia Ida Baures Dibble, also known as Cecilia, a current resident of Tellico Village, Loudon, Tenn., passed away January 18, 2022.
She was born in Fountain City and was the sixth of eight children born to George and Veronica Baures. She lived on the family farm most of her childhood residing in Fountain City during school years. Celia married LeRoy “Nick” Edward Dibble on October 6, 1962, at St Joseph’s Cathedral in La Crosse, Wis.
Cecilia attended Saint Mary’s Grade School in Fountain City and also Fountain City High School, graduating in 1952 as class valedictorian. She then worked approximately 10 years for the city of Winona in the offices of the city engineer and was later employed for four years in La Crosse for the Trane Company.
She subsequently entered college and received her B.A. in elementary education at the University of Illinois, and then later continued to obtain her Master’s Degree in Education at the University of Memphis. Celia taught children for many years in the private school sector as well as public school systems in Chicago, Philadelphia area and Memphis. Celia loved to travel and was able to widely tour many foreign countries over the years as well as the U.S. She was a long-standing member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, Tenn.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, LeRoy Edward Dibble; her sister, Sister Teresa Caroline Baures, of Livingston, Mont.; sisters in-law, Bonnie Dibble Miller and Mary Dibble Leet; and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her father, George Herman Baures; mother, Veronica Caroline Hund Baures; brothers, Joseph Leonard Baures, George Herman Baures (Antoinette), Jerome Anton Baures (Joan Dougherty) Baures; sisters, Mary Ann Baures, Jean Baures, and Vera Baures (Arnold Ray).
Funeral Mass was held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, Tenn., on January 25, 2022.
Committal prayers will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fountain City.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Fountain City and Winona. Words of sympathy may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
