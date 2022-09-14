Dietrich, Robert A.

Robert A. Dietrich, 81, of Winona, passed away with family by his side on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis., following complications from a fall.
He was born on June 3, 1941, in Winona, to Carl and Gladys (Malewicki) Dietrich Sr., and honorably served his country with the United States Army.
Bob was employed for over 40 years with Fiberite in Winona prior to his retirement.
He lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed playing golf, trips to the casino, and his daily trip to his favorite Kwik Trip to get his newspaper. He was also an avid fan of the Twins and the Vikings. Bob will be deeply missed by his family and his friends.
Bob is survived by his siblings: Martha (Bob) Wenger, of Lake City, Minn.; Wayne Dietrich, of Minnesota City; and Kathy Hager, of Lake City; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Carl Dietrich Jr.
Honoring Bob’s wishes, funeral services will be held privately. He will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Bob’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.