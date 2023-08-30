Dietrich, Wayne

Wayne Dietrich, 78, passed away on August 21, 2023, at home surrounded by family.
He was born July 12, 1945, in Winona, to Carl and Gladys (Malewicki) Dietrich, and graduated from Cotter High School in 1963. Wayne worked at Lake Center Switch (TRW) from 1968-2007. At Lake Center he made several friendships and had several nicknames, Fluffy being his well-known name. After a short retirement time, Wayne returned to work for another 10 years as a dry cleaner driver.
Wayne had many hobbies from his early years of duck hunting, deer hunting, dancing at Moxies, Inner Circle and Hot Fish Shop while listening to his favorite band, Union Station. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren, grilling out, and drinking a beer. He loved keeping his lawn in perfect condition and caring for his roses (something his mother loved). He enjoyed life to the fullest playing slots at the casino, walking around Lake Winona, being outdoors, and watching/feeding the birds. Wayne loved his cats, his favorite, B.T., lived to 20 years.
If you knew Wayne, you would be blessed with his caring and giving soul. He could make you laugh and would always try to make you smile. He could talk and talk, even to strangers.
If you saw Wayne, you would see his cut-off short shorts with white socks, fluffy hair, and driving his car with the “SO FAST” license plate.
Wayne enjoyed his routines of going out for breakfast, chatting with the waitresses, reading his paper, and drinking his coffee. When his mother and brother were alive, he would visit almost on a daily basis. He loved his mother so much and it showed. He enjoyed watching old John Wayne movies, “The Three Stooges,” “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” game shows, and the 5:30 news while always eating popcorn at night.
He was a dedicated Vikings fan, loved his cars and a Honda motorcycle he owned when he was younger. His motorcycle was so loud you would hear him coming home from a mile away. Wayne would always give the best birthday/holiday cards. He would take his time picking them out as it meant a lot to him to give the perfect card.
Wayne touched a lot of lives, his saying would be “Life is too short, go out and enjoy every day like it is your last because no one promises you tomorrow.” Wayne will be missed most for his strength, his giving caring heart, and his way of making you laugh.
Wayne is survived by his children, John (Sheilah Vater) Dietrich, of Minnesota City, Joe (Krystal Plank) Dietrich, of Winona, Jeff (Karen Marhefka) Dietrich, of Maumee, Ohio, and Dawn (Mike) Halbakken, of Lake City, Minn.; grandchildren, Chris (and Angie), Brandon, Cole, Kyle (and Arturo), Brittany, Thomas, Josh, Hailee and Izzy; one great-grandchild, Jasen; loving girlfriend, Donna Brown, of Stockon; one surviving sibling, Kathy Hager, of Lake City; brother in-law, Bob Wenger; sister in-law Shirley; and former wife, Helen Dietrich, of Goodview.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Billy and Bobby; sister, Martha; and very special lady, Candi Holter.
Visitation will be held at Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. There will be a small service at 5 p.m. with food to follow.
Dad, we will miss you so much, life will be quiet without you. We wouldn’t be who we are without you. His last words would be “Take the day off, you deserve it!”
